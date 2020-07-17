Raylin Lavar Blunt, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raylin Lavar Blunt was born January 27, 1978 to Charlotte Blunt and the late Marvin Blunt.

Raylin went to Wilson High School.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Raylin leaves to mourn his passing his mother, Charlotte Blunt and sisters, Tonya (Donald) Washington, Yalonda Smith and Kayla Blunt.

Raylin was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Blunt, and grandparents, Herman Smith, Ethel Thompson, Casey and Doris Blunt.

Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio. Calling hours 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a private family service at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.