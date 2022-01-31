BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis J. Yahn, 85 passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022.

She was born on June 7, 1936 in Indianapolis, Indiana, daughter of Leo and Emma Organic.

She was a member of St. Christine Church.

Phyllis married Eugene C. Yahn on November 14, 1959 and began her life as a mother and homemaker.

She is survived by son, Jeff Yahn of Boardman; daughter, Sandy (Jim) Lewis of Columbiana and grandsons, Kyle and Jake Lewis; sisters, Charlene McCormick and Sandra Komsa; brother-in-law, James Yohn and sisters-in-law, Delores Bernat, Carol Yohn and Barbara Yahn.

Phyllis was preceded in death by husband, Eugene C. Yahn and son, Michael Yahn; sisters, Mary Lee Burnah and Emma Organic; brothers-in-law, Ben McCormick, Bob Komsa, August Yahn, Ray Yohn, Nick Yahn, David Yohn and Ed Bernat and a sister-in-law, Millie Yohn.

A private service was held by her request at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

