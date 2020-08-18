Peggy Anne Repasky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Peggy Anne Repasky, 63, who passed away from COVID-19 on Friday, August 14, 2020.



She was born August 28, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas Joyce and Rose Marie (Novak) Joyce.



She attended East High School and worked as a housekeeper for YSU for 19 years, before retiring in 2019.



Surviving are her son, Dominic Repasky of Youngstown and brothers, Marty (Jackie) Joyce of South Carolina, David (Cathy) Joyce of Youngstown and Jenny Miller of Mississippi.



She was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.



