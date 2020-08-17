Paul Thomas Bedenik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Thomas Bedenik, 76 years old, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

He was born November 2, 1943, in Youngstown, the son of the late Mark and Sophie (Grdinich) Bedenik.



Paul was a 1963 graduate of Youngstown North High School and served in the U.S. Naval Air Corps in Jacksonville, Florida after graduating.

He then worked for 17 years at Youngstown Sheet & Tube and then the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 2006.

Paul was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.



An avid fisherman and hunter, Paul spent many years ice fishing with his brother-in-law, Ed Kap and trout fishing with his wife, Sally and late brother-in-law, Joe Kap. Paul greatly enjoyed hunting in the Allegheny Mountains and spending as much time outdoors no matter the season or time of day. He was most proud of his grandchildren’s accomplishments and watching them grow and mature through the years.



Paul is survived by his wife, Sally (Kapturasky) of 55 years, whom he married on November 21, 1964; three daughters, Deborah Jones of Gahanna, Marie (John) Fryda of Boardman and Paula (Ted) Reardon of Sunbury; ten grandchildren, Jessica, Daniel and Jacob Jones, Brian, Zach and Tommy Fryda, Nicholas, Matthew, Renae and Gracie Reardon and his sibling, George (Lucy) Bedenik of Streetsboro.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Mark Bedenik.



Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m, with Mass immediately following at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown, OH 44515. For those attending, please adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

If you are unable to attend due to the current health conditions, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers.

A special thanks to the VA and to First Light Homecare, and Grace Hospice for all their care and support with Paul.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 18, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

