Paul D. Raptou, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul was born on June 23, 1923 in Youngstown, Ohio, graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1942.

He then served his country in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Augusta, to fight in World War II. He was in the Normandy invasion and also played steel guitar for President Truman while on board ship during the war.

After the war, Paul married, started a family and played steel guitar with the Jimmy Kish Band part-time.

Paul attended upholstery school, worked a life-long career as a self-employed upholsterer and also as a machinist at Metal Carbides Corporation for 31 years.

He was a founding father and member of the Mahoning Valley Old Car Club, having restored numerous British sport cars, he was a 32nd degree Mason Argus Lodge 545 in Canfield and an avid dancer, a member of the New Castle Country Music Association. He also enjoyed travel, home projects, and building clocks.

In addition to his parents, Dimitrius and Erene Raptou, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Alexander D Raptou; a sister, Mrs. Theodora (Lola) Dusckas and the mother of his children, Mrs. Doris Raptou.

Paul is survived by his wife, Mrs. Rose Raptou; his three sons, James P. Raptou, Gregory P. (Deborah) Raptou of Summerville, South Carolina and Nicholas P. (Nancy) Raptou of Columbus, Ohio; his five grandchildren, Melissa (Brian), Paul (Danielle), Rebecca (Timothy), Isaac and Alizé and his 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Paul was a member of St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church.

At Paul’s request, a private funeral service was held and he was laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

