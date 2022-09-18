YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Together Again Forever. Patricia “Pat” Siembieda, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, exactly one year after her beloved husband of 61 years, Donald “Don” Siembieda.

Patricia was born on June 29, 1940, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Charles and Barbara Kunovic.

She was a lifelong resident of the city’s West Side and a proud graduate of Chaney High School, class of 1958.

Patricia retired from Cornersburg Sparkle Market in 2003 and was also a homemaker.

Pat was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Spending time with her family brought her much joy. Throughout her life, she also enjoyed traveling, gardening and crafting with her husband, Don. She was the number one fan at all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. She was the most “famous” for her homemade Kolachi, which she proudly shared with everyone. neighborhoods beautiful. She was a great hostess and always welcomed everyone into her home with open arms and homemade goodies. Her house was everyone’s home away from home. Precious memories of Christmas parties, bike riding lessons, crafting lessons as well as cooking and baking sessions will always be with her loved ones.

She was a long-standing member of St. Brendan’s parish. Over the years, she volunteered for various activities at the Church, including Bingo, fish fry’s and counting collections.

Pat leaves behind her son, John (Dana) Siembieda; daughter, Barb (Patrick) McHale; granddaughters, Nichole (Giovanni) Farmer and Ashley (Adam) Craddick and her great-grandchildren, RJ, Kenleigh, Dean and Elizabeth.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Amelia “Ruby” Benedict, Veronica Volosin and Kay Olenych and brothers, Walter and Steve Kunovic. She was also preceded in death by Martha Moss, whom she considered to be her sister as well.

Services will be at 10:00 a.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, with 11:00 a.m. Mass immediately following.

In lieu of flower, the family is asking for memorial contributions to be made to St. Brendan’s Church, 280 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

