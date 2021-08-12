Patricia Ann Alessi, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Alessi, 85, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at The Inn at Poland Way.

Patricia, known by family and friends as Pattie was born October 16, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Lucille and John Skinner.

Pattie graduated from Leetonia High School in 1953.

She married Joseph Alessi, Jr. on September 6, 1954 at St. Patrick’s Church in Leetonia, Ohio. Together they raised four children, Christina, Sandra, Lisa and Joseph at their home in Youngstown.

Pattie was very involved in her community throughout her life. Over the years, Pattie held positions as Director of the State of Ohio’s Air Quality Authority, Precinct Committee Person for the City of Youngstown’s 5th Ward and Director of the City of Youngstown’s Bicentennial Committee.

Pattie was a Parishioner and volunteer at St. Christine’s Church in Youngstown, Ohio for 62 years. She started the Bereavement Committee and the Welcome Committee and served as Sacristine and Wedding Coordinator. She also served on Parish Counsel and was lovingly known as “Pizza Mom.”

Pattie was an ardent fan of the New York Yankees, from a young age. Her passion was such that local radio stations in the Youngstown area gave her the nickname “Yankee Pattie” and she collected numerous Yankee paraphernalia, including signed mementos by legendary Yankees ballplayer, Joe DiMaggio.

Throughout her life, Pattie loved and cherished her time spent with her family. She held a special place in her heart for her 12 grandchildren, Allison, Rachael, Chad, Lindsey, David, Devin, Mark, Joseph, Julia, Gina, Nathan and Joshua, as well as her great-granddaughter, Natalie. She was known by her family as “Nane” and her greatest sense of pride came from the position she held as Nane in the Alessi family.

Pattie is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joseph Alessi, Jr. She is also survived by her two sisters, Victoria Moore of Boardman and Terri Scullion of East Palestine.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 14 at 10:00 a.m. in Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be Saturday, August 14, 12:30 p.m. in St. Christine’s Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at St. Christine’s Center.

The family would like to thank The Inn at Christine Valley, The Inn at Poland Way and Crossroads Hospice for the love, care and support they gave to Patricia and her family.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.