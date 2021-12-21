YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Geho passed away peacefully at her home with her daughter at her side, on Friday, December 17.

Patricia, born December 28, 1929, was the daughter of Edwin and Agnes (Knight) Stevens and wife of the late Clifford Geho.



Patsy, as she was known to her family and friends, leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Robert S. Tyhosky and Thomas E. Tyhosky and daughter, Mary Pat Perehinez (Joseph); brothers, Teddy, Kenny and John; grandchildren, Heather (Jerry) and Lyndsey (Vince); great-grandchildren, Kylan and twins, Mayzie and Sylas; stepson, Geoffrey Geho (Cindy); stepdaughter, Pamela Kerchenski (Mark) and stepgrandchildren, Tammy, Tracy, Christopher and Lauren.



Preceding Patsy in death were her husband, Clifford; sisters, Rosemary and Joan and brothers, Jimmy and Ronny.

There will be no calling hours, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, at St Christine’s Church on Schenley Avenue.



Due to Covid the family understands if anyone is uncomfortable or unable to attend Mass, please keep Patsy and family in your prayers, laugh out loud and hum a tune (Patsy’s favorite thing to do).

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting to do something special for your family during this holiday season.

The family would like to thank friends, Hospice of the Valley, Boardman and Youngstown St. Elizabeth staff and nurses, Shepherd of the Valley staff and rehab unit for their compassion and care, also Sherry, Teddy and Jean for their companionship and a special thanks to Gaye for her love and support of Patsy during her Illness.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

