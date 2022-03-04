YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga Harris, 99, formerly of Euclid Blvd. passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at The Assumption Village where she resided for the past seven and a half years.

She was born Olga G. Kourtsis on August 30, 1922, in Cleveland, a daughter of George and Anna Pope Kourtsis.

Olga worked for the Department of the Navy during WWII, married John T. Harris on March 3, 1946 when she moved to Youngstown. She was a dressmaker and designer by trade. Olga worked as a sales associate for downtown Strouss from 1971-1986.

Olga was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society and was honored by the Greek Archbishop of America for 50 years of volunteer service. In addition, she was the chairwoman for the church Sunday coffee hour for 21 years.

Olga is survived by her son, Theodore Harris (Janet) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and her daughter, Georgia Lauer (David) of Boardman, Ohio. She had three grandchildren, Andrew Harris (Samantha) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Kristen Lauer of Bend, Oregon and Alexa (Michael) Schrecengost. Olga had four great-grandchildren, Zaden Harris-Whittington, Sebastian Harris, Sophia Schrecengost and Keelie Harris. In addition, Olga had two Goddaughters, Chris Reedy of Dallas, Texas and Anne Chaly of Evans, Georgia. She leaves several nieces and a nephew.

Olga was preceded in death by her husband, John and her sister, Tulla Chaly.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Assumption Village for their love, support and compassion.

Church services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 North Walnut Street in Youngstown, Ohio, with calling hours from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Olga Harris, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 6 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.