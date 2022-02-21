NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Fentules, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 18, 2022, at her home.

She was born February 21, 1937, the daughter of Francis and Laura Coriston.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School Class of 1955.

She worked at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital as a nurse and at Lowry Litho. Norma worked with her husband in the family business and the Mahoning Co. Area Agency on Aging. Norma managed Nutrition Sites that served luncheons daily, organized activities, as well as being the site manager at Phoenix House in Austintown, Norton Manor on Springdale Avenue and Joseph Knight Towers on Wood Street in Youngstown. Her father Francis drove the van that brought neighborhood seniors to the Mahoning Methodist Church, where her sister, Louis Beda was a site manager. A very close friend, Jackie Repchik, completed their group as a site manager at St. Dominic’s Church in Youngstown. She worked at the Alzheimer’s Care Center in Columbiana, as the Activities Director. She organized activities, took them on supervised outings for tours, picnics, ice cream and helped them with their personal needs. She enjoyed ceramic classes and assisting at church dinners and festivals.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown.

Norma leaves behind her husband, James Fentules; son-in-law, Eric Sotnak and their beloved twins, Evan and Laura Sotnak; a sister, Sandra Balog; a brother, John Coriston; sisters-in-law, Jan Rogers and Connie Coriston and many family members.

Preceding her in death was her father, Francis Coriston; her mother, Laura Coriston; son, James Schinker; daughter, Diane (Sotnak) Fentules; sisters, Gene Check and Louise Beda and brothers, Jay, Chuck, Robert and George Coriston.

A memorial service is planned for Thursday, February 24, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home. A trisagion prayer will be at 5:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 N. Walnut Street, Youngstown, OH 44503.

