Norma Jean DeMain, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Norma Jean (Piccolo) DeMain, 80, of Youngstown, passed away in her sleep Sunday evening, March 21, 2021.

Norma was born January 12, 1941 in Campbell, Ohio, the middle child of Dominic, Sr. and Marie Gennaro Piccolo.

She was a very proud graduate of Campbell Memorial High School class of 1958.

She was formerly employed at United Printing and later in the Accounts Payable Department of The Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company until the birth of her first son in 1971. She then became a homemaker to raise her family. Later in life, she sold Avon for 20 years.

Norma was known for her outstanding cooking and baking. Her family and friends enjoyed the many homemade decorated cakes she made for countless birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and special occasions. She loved decorating for every holiday and baking cookies for every loved one’s wedding.

Norma loved her Italian heritage and showed it by serving as a volunteer for The Greater Youngstown Italian Fest for several years.

In her spare time, Norma loved to watch her soap operas and cheer on the Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Steelers. When she wasn’t rooting for the Chaney Cowboys while her children attended there, she devotedly cheered for her beloved Campbell Red Devils. She even was a member of several class reunion committees. She also loved Broadway musicals and enjoyed attending many local productions with her daughter.

Norma served as secretary of The Northern Ohio chapter of The Oldsmobile Club of America for several years, of which she and her husband were members for over 30 years. She loved traveling to the National Oldsmobile car shows and was a proud owner of #58 of the Final 500 Oldsmobile Intrigues.

Norma leaves her beloved husband of over 53 years, John (Jack) R. DeMain, Jr., whom she married October 7, 1967 at St. Lucy Parish in Campbell. She also leaves her three children, Dean (Gina) DeMain, Jill Marie (Joseph) Cole, both of Boardman and Todd (Jennifer) DeMain of Canfield; seven grandchildren, whom she adored and supported in all their accomplishments, Stephanie, Emily and Anthony DeMain, Michael Cole and Jasmine, Heather and Chelsea DeMain; her brother, Dominic, Jr. (Nina) of Orlando, Florida; sisters-in-law, Jean Williams of Boardman and Patricia DeMain of Portland, Oregon; several nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Anita (Dolly) Ifft and brothers-in-law, John Ifft, David Williams and William DeMain.

Calling hours will be Friday, March 26, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Christine’s Church.

Norma will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Norma Jean DeMain, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.