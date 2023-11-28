CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nathaniel Aaron Ekoniak was born in Youngstown, Ohio on August 8, 1984, the son of Michael R. Ekoniak, Jr. and Loretta Hanuschak Ekoniak.

He grew up in in Beaver Township and graduated from Canfield High School, Class of 2002. He was very involved in theater in Youngstown, performing with the Youngstown Playhouse, the Oakland Theater and Victorian Players. He graduated in 2006 from the Honors College of Ohio University where he majored in Computer Science and minored in Math and the Japanese language.

After graduating from Ohio University, he taught English in Shibushi, Japan for a year before returning to the States. He then moved to Seattle, Washington where he lived for ten years and worked for Symontek, Inc. designing software for airlines to use satellites to allow passengers to use cell phones while over the ocean. He later worked for Amazon and the University of Washington.



He loved his Slovak heritage and was a member of. the American Slovak Cultural Association, FCSLA Br 161 and FCSU Br 731 and studied Slovak at the University of Pittsburgh’s Summer Language Institute for two summers. He loved to travel and went to Slovakia twice with his parents and brother and to the Czech Republic, Austria and Italy. He also traveled to Germany with the Seattle Men’s Choir for a Holocaust Remembrance tour.



After ten years in Seattle, he moved back east where he lived in Pittsburgh for a while and then moved back to Youngstown.

Nathaniel passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023, while in Sacramento, California.



He is survived by his loving parents and his brother, Dr. Michael III; his Aunt Marie (Ekoniak) Haring and cousin, Chris, his Uncle Del and Aunt Jeanne (Hudson) Hanuschak, Jennifer Hanuschak and Allison Raub; his cousins, Michele (Begala) and Dennis Minotti, Jennifer (Minotti) and Justin Viau , JJ and Ani, Dr. Dennis and Brooke Minotti, Sierra and Sydney and his “Uncle” Jimmy and “Aunt” Marni Micholtzick, Scott and Lori Mickholtzick and Aubrey; Drs. Jason and Sandy (Mickholtzick) Glagola (Nathaniel’s treasured friend), Robert and Beth and his Japanese “sister”, Yoriko Fujii.



Nathaniel’s dear pets, Tank, Madame and Wide-Eyes were waiting at the rainbow bridge for him.



He was preceded by his four grandparents, Mike and Marge (Baker) Hanuschak and Michael and Agnes (Novotny) Ekoniak and his Aunt Eleanore (Ekoniak) Janosko who were waiting to lovingly welcome him.



I sleep with angels watching me,

There’s only love up here…

I’m never lonely or afraid

Because God is so very near.



Nathaniel has found the peace he searched for.

A Celebration of his life will be held Friday, December 1, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows, St. Matthias, with calling hours 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. prior to Mass.

Condolences can be sent online to vaschakkirilafh.com.

