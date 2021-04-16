Nancy Martha Raymer, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Martha (Alexander) Raymer, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.



She was born June 14, Flag Day, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Dominic Alexander and Helen Sylves Alexander.



Nancy was a graduate of South High School and spent many years working at the Saxon Club, where she also was a cook in the 80s and 90s.

She adored spending time with her lifelong friends whom she cherished. Nancy enjoyed her bus trips to the casino and playing bingo. More recently, she took frequent trips with Easter Seals where she got to go to her favorite stop, the Dollar Tree. Most of all, she loved family gatherings especially with her kids and grandchildren, from Raymer family outings to sitting around the dining room table for game night after Sunday family dinner. These times were most appreciated by her family where her spunky personality always brought about a good laugh.



Her husband, Howard William, whom she married on June 14, 1952, preceded her in death on September 22, 1979.



Nancy will be deeply missed by her son, Rich (Becky) Raymer of Austintown; two brothers, Thomas “Nick” (Pat Beniston) Alexander of Youngstown and George (Pat) Alexander of Simsbury, Connecticut and three grandchildren, RJ (Leslie), Chelsea (Hayden) and Allie. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews, whom she was extremely close with. Nancy enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother but was devoted to all that she loved.



She was preceded in death by her son, Howard Thomas Raymer and sister-in-law, Vivian “Bebe” Alexander.



The family will receive friends and loved ones at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 19, 2021. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, all social distancing practices will be followed. Masks are required.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nancy (Alexander) Raymer, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 18, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.