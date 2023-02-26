YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myra Katherine Mamonis departed this life on Friday, February 24, 2023, after a short illness.

A daughter of Thomas and Katherine ( Orinjak) Furden, Myra was born on July 10, 1931, in Youngstown, Ohio.

She worked at the Mamonis Service Station with her husband for years and retired from Progressive Insurance Company in 1987, after a long career on staff.

She was a member of St.Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church where she was a long time member of the Ladies Philoptohos Society.

She enjoyed visiting casinos and loved the ladies of her Mahoning Club, Red Hat Society and multiple card groups. Myra especially loved “coffee hour” where she spent time every morning with combinations of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren before they started their daily schedules.

Myra married Angelo James Mamonis on May 20, 1949.

Myra leaves three daughters, Kathrine Mamonis, who provided companionship, love and care to her mom for decades, Angela ( Thomas) Mikulka and Alexsandra ( Steve) Lazarides, who lovingly and unfailing oversaw her health and medical care. Myra also leaves four grandchildren, Evan, Alexander, Elizabeth and Nicholas, along with three great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Gabriel and Deacon, with another grandson, Harrison, who will be arriving in June. She also leaves behind a brother, Swanny Furden and two sisters, Margaret and Caroline Furden and dozens of caring nieces and nephews, whom she loved.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Angelo, in 1989 and by a sister, Roselyn Furden.

Calling hours will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Walnut Street, in Youngstown, with services set to begin at 11:00 a.m.

The family request that material contribution take form of contributions to the church.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

Condolences can me made online at Vaschak-Kirila.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.