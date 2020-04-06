Morrison M. “Jim” Poe, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Morrison “Jim” Poe passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Assumption Village Rehabilitation Center in North Lima, Ohio.

Jim was born November 29, 1933 in Phllipi, West Virginia. He was the son of John and Lois Poe. Jim moved to Ohio in 1960 to pursue his teaching career.

He began teaching in Leetonia, then Greenford, eventually retiring from Canfield High School.

Jim was a graduate of Phillipi High School. He received his undergraduate from Fairmont State College. He then furthered his education with a master’s degree from West Virginia University. His degrees were in education, specializing in industrial arts.

He was skilled at everything that he would attempt; if not he would figure out a way to make it work.

He was also a veteran of the Army, where he served as a military policeman in Germany. Those were some of his proudest years.

Jim’s favorite things were his family, cars, motorcycles and flying airplanes. He had been a member of the Model T Ford Club, International Ford Club, Gold Wing Road Riders Association and Tri-State Antique Car Club. He held offices in most.

Jim was married to Violet Deane Workman in 1953 and they had been married for 56 years before her passing in 2009.

He is survived by his children, Susan McCree and husband Marcel of Poland, Ohio, James Alan Poe and wife, Delia, of Monroe, North Carolina and Roger Poe of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sisters, Joetta Taylor of Mustang, Oklahoma, Lola Poe Taylor of Greenville, South Carolina and Lillian Beeson and John Smith of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; a brother, Curtis and his wife, Betty, of Moatsville, West Virginia; a very special friend of seven years, Jackie Hayes of Salem; his grandchildren, Marcel, Chelsea, John, Christin, Adam, Elyssa and Evan, who were all very dear to his heart and two great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Alvin and Hazel Workman and a grandson, Jason Poe.

Arrangements will be handled by the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown.

There will be a private burial at the National Cemetery in Prunytown, West Virginia.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be scheduled at a later date.

