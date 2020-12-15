Monica M. Deskin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monica M. Deskin, 70, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.



Monica was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on August 27, 1950, to the late Edward and Mary Kraynak Richnafsky.

She was a lifelong Youngstown resident and member of St. Christine Roman Catholic Church.

She was a graduate of Ursuline High School and Youngstown State University, where she received a degree in business information systems.

Monica worked for various businesses in the Mahoning Valley throughout her life and retired from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services as a customer service representative in 2016.

In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, yoga, walking, cooking, sewing and spending time with her family. She regularly volunteered with St. Christine’s Care Team Ministry, sharing her talent of baking homemade bread and soup for parishioners in need of support.



Monica is survived by her loving sister, MaryAnn Bahmer; three children, Jennifer (Jay) Wargacki, Sara Deskin and John (Sara Revella) Deskin and grandchildren Ian and Isabel Wargacki and Nora Deskin; plus her many nieces and nephews, other family members and lifelong friends.

Please join us in celebrating her life on Wednesday morning, December 23, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Roman Catholic Church, 3165 S Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511. All attendees will be required to wear a mask and socially distance within the church’s marked parameters.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Christine Care Team Ministry or the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown.

Arrangements handed by Vashcak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Monica M. Deskin, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.