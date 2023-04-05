YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Miroslav Tanaskovic, 46, of Youngstown, known as “Mickey” to all that knew him, passed away on April 3, 2023, at home with his family by his side.

Miroslav was born on March 7, 1977, to parents Radenko and Stanojka (Petrovic) Tanaskovic and was a lifelong resident of Youngstown.

Miroslav attended Chaney High School and loved to spend time with his family. He was a member of Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, where he was very active and loved to help at Bingo.

Miroslav is survived by his mother, Stanojka (Petrovic) Tanaskovic of Youngstown, two brothers; Radoslav Tanaskovic of Youngstown, Ohio and Dragan Tanaskovic of Newnan, Georgia; two sisters, Milica Tanaskovic of Youngstown and Vesna (Stephen) Bevan of Boardman, Ohio; four nieces; Sofia and Ava Tanaskovic and Mya and Tatiana Bevan; a nephew, Joshua Tanaskovic and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Radenko and grandparents. Miroslav ” Mickey” will be missed by his family, friends, and Bingo Community.

Services will be on April 7, 2023 at Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 420 N Raccoon Rd, Austintown, Ohio. There will be a viewing at 11:30 for friends and family following Mass at 12:30 with Father Dragan Zaric presiding. Burial will follow at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home tribute page.

