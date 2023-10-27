BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Ormond, 86 of Boardman, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2023 at the Hospice House.

Mildred was born on January 4, 1937 to parents, John and Mary (Brandish) Novakovich and was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Mildred was a home health aide and homemaker and enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family.

She was a member of Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church.

Mildred leaves to cherish her memory her children, Denise Yovanovich of Boardman, Sam Yovanovich of Youngstown, Yvonne Black of Warren, Ohio and George Ormond of Grand Junction, Colorado; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a sister, Marie Mantis; a brother, Richard Novakovich from Illinois and a host of extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Ormond and a brother, John Novakovich.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Prayer service will take place on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Old Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 420 N. Raccoon Road, Austintown at 11:00 a.m. with Father Zaric Dragan presiding.

Interment will be Monday, October 30, following prayer service, at Belmont Park Cemetery Chapel, 3346 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

