Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted holding briefing
Closings and delays
There are currently 26 active closings. Click for more details.

Mildred “Mitzi” Lazarevich, Youngstown, Ohio

Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home

April 23, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Mildred "Mitzi" Lazarevich, Youngstown, Ohio - obit
More from MyValleyTributes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred “Mitzi” Lazarevich, 92, passed away of COVID-19 Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley on West Boulevard.

Mildred was born December 15, 1927 in Youngstown, to Peter and Sophie Vujnovich Yurjevich. 

She was a graduate of Wilson High School and cosmetology school.

She worked as a cosmetologist for 47 years. 

Mildred attended Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church where she worked bingo. She was a member of the Circle of Serbian Sisters.

Mildred is survived by her husband, Alexander Lazarevich, whom she married October 7, 1956; a niece, Sandra Fuline of Struthers and several nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Rudy and Nick Yurjevich and two sisters, Martha Newberry and Anna Mirante.

Private services will be held Monday morning, April 27, at the church.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mildred (Mitzi) Lazarevich, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 26, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com