Michael Yajich, Coitsville, Ohio

COITSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Yajich, 97, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020.

He was born August 27, 1922, the son of Rudolph and Mildred Yajich.

Mike grew up in Campbell, Ohio.

He married the former Ann Raseta on November l, 1941.

In January 1944 during WWII, he was inducted into the Army and served with the 801st Military Police Battalion in the Philippines.

After leaving the service, Mike built their family home in Coitsville Township living there for 70 years.

He worked as a machinist at Youngstown Sheet and Tube/Lykes Corporation and retired after 42 years.

Mike was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church in Youngstown.

In his younger years, he was an avid golfer, bowler and loved to travel with his wife, Ann. Mike always enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Mike leaves a son, Michael (Shelia) Yajich of New Springfield; two granddaughters, Michele (Stacy) Marshall of East Liverpool and ShannonYajich of New Springfield and a great-grandson, Isaac Long of East Liverpool.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ann.

Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 27 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown with services starting at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A sincere thank you to the nurses and staff at Shepherd of the Valley, 301 West Western Reserve Road, Youngstown. They did an outstanding job taking care of him

