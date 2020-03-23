Michael Steven “Beef” Terlecky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Steven “Beef” Terlecky, 64, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown.

Michael was born August 31, 1955 in Youngstown to Rose Marie (Regina) Terlecky and Steve “Harp” Terlecky.

He was a 1973 graduate of Chaney High School.

He was employed by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy, with a rank of lieutenant, retiring in 1988.

He liked to fish, cook and be outdoors. He loved animals.

Michael is survived by his sister, Alice J. Terlecky of Canfield and his brother, Philip Rogers of Austintown, as well as many cousins, close friends and his dog, Molly.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Rose, who passed away December 28, 1977 and his father, Steve, who passed away September 1, 2002.

The family wishes to thank Steffanie, Kim and Amanda for all the assistance given to his care.

Funeral services were held to celebrate his life.

The arrangements were handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael S. Terlecky, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 24, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

