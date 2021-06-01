Michael S. Rogich III, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” S. Rogich III passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman, with his family at his side. He was 72 years old.

He was born March 8, 1949 in Massillon, Ohio to Michael and Lucille Matevich Rogich.

Being a breach baby, he was born with two black eyes and the nurses gave his parents a set of small boxing gloves to commemorate his fight to come into the world.

Mike graduated from Youngstown State University in 1973 with a degree in health and physical education.

After graduation, he worked as an Executive with the Boy Scouts of America. In 2012, he retired from Turning Point Counseling after 25 years of service as a case worker. In 2006, he was honored by the Youngstown Steelhounds and WKBN as a Community Hero for his tireless efforts in assisting those in need. He coached his three children in soccer for many years and was assistant soccer coach at Ursuline High School for three years. He also was a Freemason in Sulgrave Lodge 696.

He was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and supported the Cleveland Browns even during their embarrassing seasons.

Mike was fiercely proud of his Serbian heritage and was devoted to his faith and Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church in Youngstown. He held office in several church organizations and was a member of the Church Board for many years, most recently as Vice President.

He relished being a father and grandfather and his happiest times were spent with his family. Some of their greatest memories will be of summers spent barbecuing and swimming in the family pool, roasting lambs on a spit and gathering together to watch sporting events.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves his wife, the former Barbara Sewruk, with whom he would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this November; three children, Michael IV (Vanessa) Rogich of Powell, Danielle (Ross) Smith of Boardman and Joseph (Lisa) Rogich of Westerville; six grandchildren, Luci, Maddie, Chloe, Eli, Coen and Ben; his siblings, Reverend Daniel (Maria) Rogich and Dorothea Rogich Kostolich and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 54 Laird Avenue, Youngstown.

Prayer services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the funeral home and at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the church.

Please follow COVID-19 protocols and practice social distancing.

