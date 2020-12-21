Michael S. Malie, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Malie 74, of Austintown, Ohio, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, December 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with COVID-19.

Michael was born February 3, 1946, the son of Mike and Clementine (Luknis) Malie, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Michael was a graduate of Youngstown State University, where he earned Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in marketing. He also earned a Master’s Degree in teaching at Kent State University.

Michael was a veteran of the United States Navy and served honorably aboard the USS Dale and the USS Taussig in Vietnam. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star.

Michael married the love of his life and his soulmate, Paulette Dolyak, on April 19, 1969. They were blessed with 51 years of marriage and three wonderful children.

Michael entered the teaching profession as an adult education teacher at Gordon James Career Center and then Trumbull Career and Technical Center. After ten years, he changed career paths and became a teacher to high school students with special needs. He loved teaching. His students were affectionately known around the school as “Mr. Malie’s Kids”. Michael called them, “the best students in the world.” No challenge was too difficult for him, and he was honored to make a difference in his students’ lives, academically, socially, and personally. During his long teaching career, he received many awards and accolades including The Ohio Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching, the Golden Apple Award and the A+ Teacher Award.

Michael loved the Lord. He was well known for making friends wherever he went and he was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Ann Malie.

He will be forever missed by his wife, Paulette; his children, Kim Malie (John) Russell of Boardman, Mike (Holly Morris) Malie of Boardman, Paul (Nicole Joseph) Malie of Aurora and his grandchildren, Colin Russell, Miranda Russell, Arabella Malie, Gianna Malie and Leo Malie.

His is also survived by his brother, Nick Malie and his sister, Elaine (Larry) Wittenberg.

Calling hours will be at Vaschak–Kirila Funeral Home on Canfield Road in Youngstown, Ohio, Monday, December 21, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and one hour before the service Tuesday morning, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Christine Church in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, for their caring, kindness and compassion during this difficult time.

Due to COVID-19, Proper face coverings and social distancing will be practiced.

