Michael R. Pavelic, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 7 at 6:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown, for Michael R. Pavelic, 92, who passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 8:10 a.m.

“We were all blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Michael during his 92 years on this earth, life is too short to be anything but positive, be self-sacrificing, work hard, enjoy your life and let those you love know every day.”



Michael was born September 29, 1926, in Youngstown, to Samuel and Catherine Carr Pavelic. After his father’s passing at six months of age he was raised by his stepfather, Martin Pesut. Michael and his siblings were the first generation to be raised in America.



Michael graduated from South High School. Following high school, he trained to become a Master Carpenter. After becoming a carpenter, he assisted in supporting his family. He was the epitome of a big brother and son.



In 1948, he met the love of his life, Valerie Marks. They would go on to have a courtship that would ultimately end up in a 70-year love affair that will forever be remembered. Michael spent 70 years singing to Valerie “You are my sunshine,” even singing it to her as he said his final goodbye. Their love was not only special but it was real. They truly lived the American dream. The love they created extended to the four children they had together, Teresa “Terry” (Louis) Zarlenga, Robert (Cindy) Pavelic, Michele (Jeff) Williman and Michael David (Ali) Pavelic. Michael was the dad that children could only dream of having. He dedicated his life to his entire family.



He built and crafted the family home that he and Valerie raised the children in. He taught a series of life lessons that will be passed on for generations to come.

Michael’s children went on to give him 11 grandchildren, Amy Armstrong, Gina Yim, Michael “Mikey” Pavelic, Christopher Williman, David Pavelic, Cameron Pavelic, Jeremy Pavelic and Jacob Williman; three stepgrandchildren, Tracey Wolfe, Lisa Durkin and Bryan Steubing; five great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Michael, Brandon, Braydon and Bailey and seven stepgreat-grandchildren, Harry Tyler, Jordan, Jarod, Jasmine, Cameron, Makayla and Michael.

Preceding him in death was a stepgrandson, Bryan Steubing.

In his passing, he leaves behind his siblings, Beatrice Chumita, Robert (Gretchen) Pesut and Martin (Sherri) Pesut. He also leaves his sisters-in-law, Mary Pesut and Amelia Pesut.



Siblings that preceded Michael in death are Marie Roman, Magdalene Dvorak, Ann Rukavina, Joseph Pesut and Daniel Pesut.



Michael served in the U.S. Army in the 10th Mountain Division in WWII and was a proud veteran.

Michael ran and operated Pavelic & Evans Builders. Pavelic & Evans was responsible for many beautiful homes in Mahoning and Columbiana counties. Michael was known and often joked of being the biggest contractor in Poland (all 6’3” of him).

Michael was an avid sports fan. He loved the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers. Michael built the first Poland Little Bulldogs practice field in 1968. He coached Pony League Baseball team to league championships. Michael was an active supporter of Poland High School and Youngstown State University. Michael also was quite the “romantic” on the dance floor as that was one of the many things he not only did during his courtship with Valerie but throughout their entire marriage. They made many beautiful memories through the 70 years together.



Even up to the end when Michael would receive visitors, he would encourage them! He truly embraced the phrase by Mother Teresa “leave people better than you found them.” Michael was brave and courageous until his final breath. “Michael’s legacy will live on and the memories of him are forever etched in us all.”



