Michael “Milic” Varjaski, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Milic” Varjaski, 55, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Mercy Health in Boardman, Ohio.



He was born September 25, 1964, in Yugoslavia, the son of Todor “Ted” and Milanka “Millie” Varjaski.

Michael was of the Orthodox faith and belonged to The Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church on Laird Avenue.

He worked as the owner and operator of Major’s Towing, alongside his parents. He then worked for the city of Youngstown for the last 17 years.



Michael enjoyed cooking and participating in the Serbian picnic day at his church. He was always heavily involved with that. He loved to play darts at The Palm Cafe and was a member of The American Darts Association League. He was a vendor at Warren Flea Market. He was a clerk at various auctions. Forever 857! Michael enjoyed time with his family and friends while hosting Maci’s Monday night parties at his home. He was also involved in racing, as a flagman, at places such as Mercer, Raceway 7, Hickory and Sharon, for over 15 years. He loved to take his daughter, Maci, to the races, that was something he always looked forward to.



Michael was a wonderful man and will be truly missed by all who knew him. He was the type of person to give you the shirt off of his back. He had a very giving heart. He was a wonderful father, loving husband, and a kind friend to all who knew him.



Michael is survived by his wife, Mary Varjaski of Youngstown and his daughter, Maci Varjaski.



Due to the pandemic currently going on, there will be a memorial outside of The Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church on Laird Avenue. This will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends are welcome to start a single-file car line on First Street and will be able to send their condolences to family as they pass by. The procession of cars will then exit on Second Street.



Michael’s family would like to thank everyone who has contributed to Michael’s service. They greatly appreciate all of the contributions and help that were given to them at this difficult time.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael “Milic” Varjaski, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 13, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.