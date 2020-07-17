Michael J. Tepsick, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Due to COVID-19, private funeral services will be held for the family.

Michael J. Tepsick, 65, a member of the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, fell asleep in the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Michael was born August 6, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio to (late) Nicholas and Christina Tepsick.

He was a 1972 graduate of Boardman High School.

Michael served in the United States Navy from 1973 to 1978. While in the Navy, he served on the

SilverSides SSN 679 fast attack submarine. He ended his Navy career as a Nuclear Power instructor.

Michael spent 30 years working at Perry Nuclear Power plant as a quality control manager. Michael chose to retire in 2010 to spend quality time with his family.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, woodworking and playing nightly card matches with his mother and best friend, Jerry Clark.

Michael leaves behind many loved ones who cherish his memory. Daughters, Jenny (Frank) Bowkowski of Austintown, Ohio and April (Adam) Chumita of Canal Fulton, Ohio; grandkids, Frank, Michael and Demetra Bowkowski and Cailin and Aidan Chumita. Michael also leaves behind his

mother, Christina Tepsick, for whom he was the caregiver; brothers, Nick (Sharon) Tepsick of Ezel, Kentucky and David Tepsick of Berlin Center, Ohio and sister, Terry McClure of Tallahassee, Florida;

along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Michael J. may be gone but he will never be forgotten.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael J. Tepsick, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.