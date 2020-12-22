Michael J. Hamrock, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Joseph Hamrock, 92, of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on November 20, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio. He is the son of Julia and Michael J. Hamrock, Sr. and younger brother of sister Agatha.

Michael is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Hamrock and son, Michael Hamrock.

He is survived by sister, Agatha (Frank) Fabiny; children, Gerard (Carole) Hamrock of Beavercreek, David (Dawn) Hamrock of Poland and daughter, Julie (Rob) Malkovits, all of Youngstown; grandchildren, Christina, Luke, Lauren, Josh, Nicole and Robert; great-grandchildren, Camille and Cecelia.

Michael retired after 38 years in the shipping department of Republic Steel, where he worked very hard to provide for his family.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

He was a faithful member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown, where he attended weekly services with his family.

He was a talented artist, skilled woodworker and will be remembered for being a hardworking craftsmen. He enjoyed gardening, painting, house projects and watching sports, including Browns football.

Michael was a great husband, brother, father and grandfather. His kind heart, willingness to serve and all the stories he told, will leave a lasting impact on his loved ones.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth’s as well as his doctor, Vince Malkovits.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A private funeral service will follow.

Due to COVID-19, facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

