BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael G. Yahn, 60, formerly of Boardman, died Monday, November 15, 2021 from complications of Covid.

He was born August 9, 1961, the son of Eugene and Phyllis Yahn.

Mike worked as a project manager for Fogg Building Methods of Cleveland for 27 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors.

He is survived by his brother, Jeff Yahn of Boardman; sister, Sandy (Jim) Lewis of Columbiana; nephews, Kyle and Jake Lewis and until just recently his mother, Phyllis Yahn.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Yahn .

There was a private service held by his request at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

