Michael Anthony Rubesich, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Anthony Rubesich “Rube”, 22, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

He was a kind, humorous, loving son, brother, nephew and friend to many.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on March 3, 1999, son to parents Renee E. Raver Rubesich and Michael N. Rubesich, Jr.

He graduated from Canfield High School in 2017 with a 4.0 GPA while simultaneously taking college prep classes. He went on to study business for a year at Youngstown State University until he became an entrepreneur in digital marketing and stock trading.

Michael enjoyed anything that involved learning new things. He had a passion for technology, artificial intelligence, market analysis, crypto currency, stock trading, politics, history, fast cars, football, wrestling and motorcycles.

He was most happy when he was meeting new people, sharing ideas, helping others and taking his “nan” to every casino she wanted to go to. He was deeply committed to walking through life without judgment, volunteering at food banks and was never afraid to defend against any type of bullying. Most importantly, Michael tried to live in the present moment and was always up for a good time. He was funny and outgoing with an infectious laugh but he was also introverted and introspective. Many will miss his bright smile, piercing blue eyes, caring personality and signature “chuckle”.

In 2011, Michael was honored with a Most Valuable Player Award for football when the Canfield Cardinals played at YSU. He won a Science Award at the Canfield Fair Science Competition and achieved many Match Winner awards in wrestling. He transformed his body and mind by dedicating three years to bodybuilding and nutritional health.

Michael is survived by his mother, Renee Raver Rubesich; father, Micheal Rubesich, Jr.; sister, Brooke Rubesich; grandmothers, Rosemary Nackino Raver “nan” and Mary Lou Rubesich; grandfather, Michael Rubesich, Sr.; aunt, Raelyn Raver; uncle, Brian Rubesich; niece, Nolanie Rubesich; nephew, Braydon Rubesich and many loving cousins, aunts and uncles.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jack W. Raver and four great-grandparents, Clyde and Julie Bonar, Nick and Marie Rubesich.

The family has entrusted Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home with the arrangements. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, August 22, 2021, calling hours will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., service to follow at 4:00 p.m. at 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511. A reception to follow and will be announced after services. Rev. Jay Eastman will officiate the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes can be made to the family (Renee Rubesich) or to the charity of your choice in his name.

To share condolences online, visit Michael’s obituary on BeyondTheDash.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael Anthony Rubesich, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 22, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.