Michael A. Malenic, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Malenic, 60, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 after a 12-year battle with cancer.

Mike was born in Youngstown on November 3, 1958, the son of Michael Malenic and Magdeline Mahin Malenic.

He graduated from Poland High School in 1977 and from Point Park with a degree in Computer Science.

He worked for the Gorant Candy Company for 13 years and then for Phantom Fireworks for the last 25 years.

Mike was heavily involved in the community, partaking in our Democracy by serving 2 terms as Precinct Committee Person. Mike, being an Eagle Scout himself, served as Scoutmaster in Troop 2 and served as liaison for Troop 22 between St. Christine’s and the Troop. He was active at church, participating in the Renewal Program and the Renewal Choir. He also helped out with the youth groups at St. Christine’s. He helped out with 4th Angel at Cleveland Clinic, helping others with cancer cope with the disease.

Mike’s interests were gardening, baking, hiking, walking his dog, Skye and he loved watching Ursuline and Poland football and Ohio State football.

Mike is survived by his wife, Patricia Bruno Malenic, whom he married in 1992; a son, Michael J. Malenic of Youngstown; his mother, Magdeline Mahin Malenic of Poland; two brothers, Marty (Kimberly) Malenic of Poland and Matthew (Debbie) Malenic of Hershey, Pennsylvania; two sisters-in-law, Sheryl Malenic of New Middletown and Carol (James) Marzo of Poland; three great-aunts, ten nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Michael Malenic; a brother, Mark Malenic and uncles, Joseph and Robert Malenic, Tom, John and Peter Mahin and George Caruso.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 12, at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 13 at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 12:00 Noon at St. Christine Church on South Schenley Avenue in Youngstown.

The family would like to thank the Heritage Manor Staff for all of their care and support.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 11 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.