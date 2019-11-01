Melvin John Brinsey, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin John Brinsey, Sr. , 77, passed away Thursday morning, October 31, 2019 at Hospice after a long illness.

Melvin, known as Mel, was born December 23, 1942 in North Jackson, Ohio, the son of the late Rock and Magdalen Starscenic Brinsky.

He was a graduate of Jackson-Milton High School.

Mel worked 45 years for General Motors at the Lordstown, Ohio plant, retiring April 1, 2009.

Mel is a current member of St. Patrick Parish in Kinsman, Ohio.

He loved spending time with his family, cruises, working and fishing; especially trips to Canada.

Mr. Brinsey leaves behind his beloved wife of 36 years, Roni Marie Pugh Brinsey, whom he married November 24, 1982; seven children, Jony Pence (Mark) of Maumee, Ohio, Melvin, Jr. (Wendy) of Cleveland, Ohio, Michael (Gina) of New Middletown, Patricia Kostelnak (John Underwood) of Lowellville, Darin of Maumee, Ohio, Robin Harris of Struthers and Dominique (Eddie) of Campbell, Ohio. Mel also leaves 15 grandchildren (Jony)- Jon, Rich and Kia, (Mel Jr.)- Jon and Matthew, (Michael)- Emily and Christina, (Patricia)- John, Nicholas, Anthony and Gina, (Darin)- Tyler, (Robin)- Benjamin, (Dominque)- Kynslee and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Eric and Dominic; two brothers, Fred and Rock and four sisters, Marg, Sophie, Joann and Roxanne.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown.

Services will be held Monday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Matt officiating.

