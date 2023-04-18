YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Sabatino, 97, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Mary was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 17, 1926 to parents Steve and Julia Jerbati.

She was a homemaker and a lifelong resident of the Valley. A graduate of Chaney High School, she lived a healthy, blessed, full life.

She leaves her daughter, Julie ( David) Grande of Austintown, Ohio; and many extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

There will no services at this time, per Mary’s direct wishes.

Condolences can be made on Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home Tribute Page.

