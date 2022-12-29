BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 31 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, for Mrs. Mary Rose Dimitriou, 85, who entered into rest Tuesday morning, December 27 at Avon Hospital, Richard E. Jacobs Campus, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mary was born November 7, 1937 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Kuzman and Francis (Milnar) Ivancic.

She was a 1955 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Y.S.U. with a major in Accounting.

She was employed at BFI as an office manager until 1973 at which time she spent the next 15 years as a stay-at-home mom and caretaker for her parents. During this time, she remained employed part-time as a bookkeeper for several different local businesses. She was also employed at Youngstown State University (YSU) for 26 years as a coordinator of events for the Alumni Association and retired in 2014.

She was a very active and lifelong member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, where she was financial secretary, member of the Philoptochos and youth advisor alongside with her late husband, Andy.



She was involved in many community service organizations, including Relay for Life, Daughters of Penelope and Stepping Out To Cure Scleroderma.

Mary dedicated her life to her family, friends, and her church, and will be sadly missed by many.

She leaves her son, Dr. George Dimitriou and daughter-in-law, Dr. Maria Tranto, of Weirton, West Virginia; her daughter, Dr. Francine Artiste and son- in-law, Joe Artiste of Cleveland; five grandchildren, Peri Dimitriou, Niko Dimitriou, Timmy and Sarah (Artiste) Lehane, Annie Artiste and Joey Artiste; great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Lehane; her sister-in law, Kiki Dimitriou of Warren; nieces and nephews, Kathy and Keith Cramer, Stacey and Brett Roberts, Chrissy and Dean Jickess, Maria and Greg Grischow, Robin Badjun and Edwina and Don Badjun. She also leaves ten great-nieces and nephews and six Godchildren, Eugenia Mathews of New Jersey, Christopher Frangos of Youngstown, Angela (Coutris) Pajak of Nevada, Chrissy Jickess of Canfield, Brett Roberts of Youngstown and Barb Senanefes of Cincinnati.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew “Andy” Dimitriou, whom she married October 17, 1971; a brother, Bill Badjun; brothers-in-law, John Dimitriou and James G. Jickess; sisters-in law, Ann Jickess and Mildred Badjun and a nephew, Bill Badjun.



Friends may call on Saturday, December 31 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 N. Walnut Street, Youngstown, OH 44503.

To send condolences to the church, please visit, www.vaschak-kirilafh.com. Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary (Ivancic) Dimitriou, please visit our floral store.