Mary Magdalene Farkas, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Magdalene Farkas, 102, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Humility House in Austintown.



Mary was born August 10, 1917, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Andrew G. and Catherine (Sefcik) Trojack.



Mary grew up in Smokey Hollow and attended both Ss. Cyril and Methodius grade school and Rayen High School.

She worked briefly as a baker during the 1930s and then became a full-time housewife after marriage. Mary was a fervent believer of the Catholic faith and was a life-long member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Youngstown.



Mary is survived by a daughter, Marion (Joseph) Chance of Austintown; five grandchildren, Barbara (Paul) Welch, Joseph Chance (fiancée Kathie Rick), Dieter Chance, Dean (Colleen) Chance and Kurt (Kim) Chance; three great-grandchildren, Danielle (fiancé Jason Clute), Jenna Chance and Alexis Chance and a great-great-granddaughter, Addyson Chance. She also leaves a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews to mourn her passing.



Her husband, Martin Farkas, whom she married November 21, 1939, in Youngstown, passed away November 21, 1992.



Besides her parents and husband, Mary was also preceded in death by two brothers, John M. Trojack and Andrew J. Trojack; as well as two sisters, Katherine A. Hutira and Amelia M. Rush.



Mary’s family wishes to thank the Humility House, especially Gloria, Hospice of the Valley and Mary’s niece, frequent visitor and advocate at the nursing home, Patricia Rush.



While Mary’s family is sad to see her depart this life, they are undoubtedly relieved that Mary is finally reunited with Marty after too many years apart.

A prayer service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, with Fr. Simon Mino officiating.

Those wishing to visit may call prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Cemetery in Canfield, Ohio.

