Mary Louise Lynch, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Lynch, a long-time resident of the Youngstown area, she passed away Sunday, December 20, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Center.

Born May 27, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, Mary was the daughter of Nicholas and Rita (Humphries) Kleiner.

She attended East High School, prior to entering the work force.

She married her beloved husband, Russell C. Lynch, Sr., April 6, 1958.

She was employed by Modern Window and Awning in Youngstown, where she was the head of the custodial staff. After leaving there, she was an independent house cleaner.

She loved to garden, collect angel figurines and was a big supporter of breast cancer, as she was a two time survivor.

She is survived by one son, Russell C. Lynch, Jr.; three daughters that she made her home with, Bertha, Regina Sue and Betty Lynch, all of Youngstown; two granddaughters, Charity (Lynch) Ehrenberg of Union, Kentucky and Anna Lynch of Youngstown, Ohio; two great-grandsons, Andrew and Anthony Griffith, of Union, Kentucky.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell, in 2002 and one son who passed at birth in 1960.

Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Youngstown, has been entrusted with arrangements and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

