Mary Louise Faustino, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Faustino, 95, of Youngstown, Ohio was born September 8, 9124 to John and Anna Walko Bernardich. She died Saturday, July 18, of COVID-19, at Hampton Woods Nursing Center.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Patsy Faustino; sisters, Dorothy Kushner and Ann Miller and three brothers, John, Steve and Frank Bernardich.

She leaves behind her only son, Patrick J. Faustino (Susan) of Glenwood, Maryland; three grandchildren, Anneliese, Patrick and Dominic; her nephew, Ronald Kushner of Poland, Ohio and many nieces and nephews from the Faustino family.



Mary Louise was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School Class of 1943.

She was employed at the Mahoning Beverage Company for 35 years, and also worked at Superior Beverage.

She volunteered at the Youngstown Christian School.

She was a member of the American Croatian Citizen Club and a social member of the St. George Lodge C.F.U. Club.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church for over 50 Years.



Mary Louise was a fiercely independent person who enjoyed socializing with friends, crosswords, bingo, dressing to perfection and listening to Croatian music.

The family thanks Home Instead for helping her live so many years independently, especially Yolanda Sanchez, as well as, her friends at AHEPA house, especially Judy and Yvonne. Mary Louise resided at Hampton Woods for the past two years and the family thanks the staff for her care.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louise’s honor to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 343 Via Mt Carmel, Youngstown, OH 44505.



Due to the COVID epidemic, services will be private.

The family thanks Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. for their services.

