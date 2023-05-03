POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Cosic, born November 1, 1934, age 88, peacefully passed away Wednesday, April 26 surrounded by her family at Tripoint Hospital in Lake County, Ohio.

Daughter to the late John and Lucille ( Civich) Zivkovich; loving wife of the late Mirko T. Cosic, beloved mother of Donna ( Rocco) Galluci and Steven M. ( Christine ) Cosic; dearest grandmother to Brock (Robyn), Derek (Ashley) and Leaya (Seth) and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Iris and aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Services will be Friday, May 5, 2023 at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 39 Laird Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509. Viewing will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with a service to follow.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home. Condolences can be made on their tribute page.

