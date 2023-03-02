BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kay Chizmar, 71, of Boardman, formerly of Barbie Drive, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Mary Kay was born February 16, 1952, in Youngstown, the only child of parents, Frank Spay and Catherine (Sinkovich) Spay.

She was a graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Mary Kay married her husband, Robert “Bob” Chizmar, on October 17, 1980 and together they raised their only child, Robert Chizmar.

Mary Kay worked for Prescott Ball and Turban as a secretary until she retired.

She enjoyed shopping and yard work and was a member of Holy Apostle Church- Sts. Peter & Paul Croatian Catholic Church for many years.



Mary Kay is survived by her son, Robert Chizmar of Columbus; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Joann) Chizmar of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Martin Chizmar, Jr. of Youngstown and a sister-in-law, Kathy Eagan of Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Chizmar and her parents, Frank and Catherine Spay.



Funeral services will be at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road,Youngstown, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends will be seen an hour before prayer with Father Joseph Rudjak officiating.



Burial will be private only at Calvary Cemetery.



