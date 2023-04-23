BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jean “Jeannie” Simkins, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Hospice of the Valley-Hospice House.

Born on March 24, 1930, she was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area.

She was a longtime member of St. Christine Church.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.

Jeannie would often share stories of starting to work at the young age of 12 years old at her grandmothers’ (Viola Styka) dairy store on South Avenue during the war. She immediately began working at Ohio Bell as a switchboard operator after high school, which eventually merged with AT&T, where she was promoted to management and ultimately retired after 43 years of service. She is a member of AT&T Pioneers of America.

Jeannie was a fun-spirited soul who was very engaging with a quick wit. She loved working in her yard and keeping up with politics and current events. She will always be remembered for being wonderfully made, beautifully unique and one of a kind.

She will be forever remembered by her beloved daughter, Janet Fichter; a son, Craig; brother, Donald Stuka; precious friends, Harold and Chris Blackann and Mary Ann Wilt and multiple grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nephews and grandpets.

Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Matilda Styka and a brother, Edward J. Styka.

Friends and loved ones are invited to call on the family on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. where there will be a Funeral Mass that will be at St. Christine’s Church, 3165 S Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jerek presiding .

In leiu of flowers, donations can be made in to Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House, Mahoning Chapter, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514 in honor of Mary Jean “Jeannie” Simkins.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

