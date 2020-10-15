Mary Jean Hartman, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jean (Nicodemo) Hartman, affectionately known by many as Nicki, 85, went to her eternal home on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She believed her eternal life is secure in Christ.

She was born the daughter of James and Elizabeth (Ginnetti) Nicodemo in Canton, Ohio.

She attended South High School where she was a majorette.

She married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Hartman in 1953 and raised their four children in Canfield, Ohio where they lived the majority of their near 67 years of marriage.

Mary was a talented drapery seamstress, first sewing for JCPenney Company, various interior decorators and successfully ran her own drapery business for 33 years. She drove school bus for the Canfield Local Schools for ten years. She also served as a volunteer for several local organizations including: Canfield Fair Arts & Crafts; Easter Seals Ladies Auxiliary treasurer; Fellows Riverside Gardens gardener for 27 years; Infant Jesus of Prague Guild historian; St. Christine Church Bereavement team leader and a member of their Soup and Bread team.

Mary loved to cook and bake for family and others. She won many competitions at the Canfield and Ohio State fairs. Mary always loved to dance. She especially enjoyed mountain clogging with three local clogging teams from 1993 – 2010. She played in the Pigtail Baseball League in school and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family, friends and traveling with her sisters.

She will forever be missed by her beloved husband, Bob; three sons, Jeffrey (Susan) Hartman of Diamond, Robert Todd Hartman of Salem and Matthew (Tonya) Hartman of Canfield; a daughter, Vicki (Bill) Moore of North Jackson; six grandchildren, Janeil (Bobby) Housel, Clint (Kristen) Moore, Jake (Jenn) Hartman, Cody (Melissa) Hartman, Dylan Hartman and Tori Hartman; four great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Benjamin Moore, Isabella and Calvin Hartman; two sisters, Nena May of Austintown and Josephine Niles of Boardman; a sister-in-law, Shirley Zambetis and numerous nieces and nephews. She held a special place in her heart for Elana Dattilo.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Nicodemo; sisters-in-law, Helen Ladigo, Irene Lanterman, Mary Louise Williams, Tillie Brickley and Hazel Athey and brothers-in-law, Pat and Bill Hartman, all of whom she loved.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, private calling hours will be held by invitation only.

An open Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mary on Monday, October 19 at 9:30 a.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home and 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church on South Schenley Avenue in Youngstown where masks and physical distancing guidelines will be honored.

Private interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions in Mary’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

