Mary H. Krupa, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary H. Krupa, 101, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Mary was born December 31, 1917, in Ganister, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John and Mary Jacanin Horvat.

She was a 1935 graduate of South High School.

She worked at Stambaugh Thompson, G.E. and Strouss’ Department Store.

Mary attended both St. Matthias and St. Christine Church and was a member of Jednota Lodge #731.

In her younger years, she was a track star.

She leaves a son, Theodore Krupa of Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael S. Krupa, who passed away in April of 2000; two brothers, Raymond J. Horvat and John Paul Horvat and four sisters, Carolyne T. Horvat, Isabelle Doubrava, Martha E. Horvat and Irene H. Sharkey.

Private funeral services have been held.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

