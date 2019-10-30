Mary Ann Pustay, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann (Zugec) Pustay of Youngstown, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at The Inn at Ironwood.



Mary Ann was born August 23, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was daughter of Valentine and Rose (Crep) Zugec.

She was a graduate of The Rayen High School class of 1943.



Mary Ann began flying lessons in 1945 with Forrest Beckett of Youngstown Airways in Vienna. She helped break through male-only barriers with a group of woman called the “Youngstown Girl Flyers.”

She spent 12 years working at Rose & Sons clothing store. Then went on to earn a degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital from 1961-1973.

She was a member of Holy Apostles Parish in Youngstown.

At age 48 she met and married the love of her life, Michael Pustay, on May 26, 1973. Before his passing, they shared 35 years together creating a lifetime of her most cherished memories.

Her greatest passion was spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed attending church, walks through Mill Creek Park, dancing, gardening, cooking, crocheting, crossword puzzles and cuddling with her cats and dogs. She was an avid bird watcher and was partial to Cardinals.



She is survived by her children, Margaret (Barry) Rose and Charles (Patty) Pustay and seven grandchildren, Michelle (Dave) Watkins, Carla (Euriel) Merrick, Kristen (Thomas) Joseph, Steve (Courtney) Pustay, Robert Pustay, Eric Pustay and Brandon Pustay. She was blessed with 15 great-grandchildren.



Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Pustay; her son, Steve Pustay; her great-granddaughter, Lillian Merrick; her sister, Rose Tyler and parents, Valentine and Rose Zugec.



Friends and family may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Holy Apostles Parish-SS. Peter and Paul Croatian Catholic Church, 421 Covington Street, Youngstown, where services will begin at 11:00 a.m.



Mary Ann’s Family would like to express their thanks to the staff at The Inn at Ironwood in Canfield and Hospice of the Valley for the love, care and support that they gave to her and her family.

The family requests that monetary tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

