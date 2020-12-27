Mary Ann Pavalko, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Pavalko, age 93, formerly of Canfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland after a brief illness.

The former Mary Ann Matis was born January 5, 1927 in Youngstown, the daughter of Matthew Matisovsky and Anna Mihaluvova.

She was raised on the southeast side of Youngstown (Lansingville) and attended St. Matthias School. Mary Ann graduated from Wilson High School in 1944. She attended Youngstown College and worked in the Bursar’s office while earning an Associates Degree in Business. She graduated from Youngstown College in 1946 and was employed for several years with the Internal Revenue Service.

On July 18, 1953, she married Dr. Joseph Pavalko, a dentist who practiced in Austintown, Ohio for over 45 years. Joe passed away in 2011 after 58 years of marriage. When not raising her six children, Mary Ann worked as receptionist in her husband’s dental practice.

She was an active member of St. Michael Church in Canfield as a Lay Eucharistic Minister, held various positions in the Altar Guild and enjoyed being a member of the Fun and Fitness group.

Mary Ann was an avid volleyball player, enjoyed baking, growing flowers and never missed an episode of Jeopardy. Mary Ann was very proud of her Slovak heritage and enjoyed attending local Slovak events. She enjoyed traveling and taking day trips with her husband and children and one of her favorite places to visit was Fellows Riverside Gardens in Mill Creek Park to enjoy all the beautiful flowers.

Mary Ann was a kind and gentle woman who loved and cherished her family.

She will be greatly missed by her six children, Steven Pavalko of Canfield, Joanne Parsons of Stockbridge, Georgia, Allan (Maria) Pavalko of Boardman, Diane Kandray of Boardman, Loraine (Michael) Stanfar of Canfield and Wayne (Rima) Pavalko of Clarksville, Maryland. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Ashley (Travis) Joyner, Steven (Kinsey) Kandray, Anne (Alec) Higham, Mary Parsons, Hannah (Matthew) Hetzel, Sarah Pavalko and Grace Pavalko as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary Ann was preceded in death by five brothers, Joseph, Michael, Frank, Stephen and Cyril and one sister, Margaret “Peg” McKinney. Mary Ann’s 4th oldest brother, Stephen Matisovsky, was a member of the Army Air Corps and died as a Japanese POW during World War II.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Earnesha Banks, who lovingly assisted Mary Ann for the past year and to Hospice of the Valley for their kindness and compassionate care.

We would like to close with this quote written next to Mary Ann’s picture in her high school yearbook, “A smile to all she has to give; Her life she will pleasantly live.”

Mary Ann will be laid to rest next to her husband in Calvary Cemetery.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 at St. Michael Church in Canfield.

A funeral mass in Mary Ann’s honor will be held at 11:00 a.m on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the church.

Due to COVID-19, facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

Memorial tributes may be made in Mary Ann’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or St. Michael Church, 300 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are being handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.