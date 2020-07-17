Mary Ann Maxam, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Maxam, 66, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 with her family at her side, at the Mercy Hospice House after a brief illness.

Born August 27, 1953 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph F. and Barbara (Bukowski) Tomecek, she was an incredible mother, grammy, sister and niece.

She was a 1971 graduate of Austintown Fitch.

Mary Ann enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in Missouri, where she served and honorably discharged in 1976.

She returned to the area in the early 1980s where she was employed in the banking industry until her retirement in 2015.



Mary Ann was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown where she shared both her time and talents.

She enjoyed crocheting, reading and visiting her dear Aunt Anna Mae Bukowski in Pennsylvania. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.



Mary Ann leaves two cherished daughters, Rose (John) Johnson and Vanessa (Brent) Dillon, both of Austintown and grandchildren, Shane (Jordan) Dillon, Allison Dillon, John, Michael and Jerry Johnson. She also leaves behind her brothers, Joseph, Frank and Stanley Tomecek; sister, Suzanne (John) Podgorski with whom she made her home, niece and great-nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; infant brother Michael and a host of aunts and uncles.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Briarfield Manor for the loving care and support extended to Mary Ann and also to the staff of Hospice House for the exceptional care in her final days.



There are no public calling hours. A private service has been held for the family.

Arrangements handled Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.