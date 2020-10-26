Mary A. Bagnoli, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Bagnoli, 79 of Austintown, Ohio passed away at home on Friday, October 23, 2020.

She was born on September 23, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of Florence Elenore Marsh and Naldo Davey.



She was a 1959 graduate of Girard High School and received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Youngstown State University in 1978 and went on to finish her Master’s in Education from Kent State University.



She held many positions throughout her life including military wife to Frank; retail at Cook’s department store; held her Ohio real estate license; secretarial work at P. Arthur D’Orazio Architecture; Welcome Wagon Hostess and finally retired after 25 years, as a special education teacher at Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown, Ohio. She was also an influential part of starting the family business, FAB Limousine in 1991.



She belonged to St Joseph Parish in Austintown, Ohio and St. Henry in Buckeye, Arizona.

She was a member of the Ohio State teachers association, Saxon Club, as well as multiple motorcoach associations including Gulf Stream, Nomads and Ohio Cardinals.



Mary married Frank A. Bagnoli on June 29,1960, at St. Rose Church in Girard. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past year.



Mary and Frank spent many years traveling the world and then traveling the United States in their motorhome. They have been snowbirds for the last ten years, spending their winters in Buckeye, Arizona where they met many great friends and enjoyed many casinos. She loved gambling, reading, bowling, water aerobics and playing cards. She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. She was also a proud member of AA for over 13 years.



Mary is survived by her children, Lisa (Don) Ellis, Dave (Karen Pincione) Bagnoli and Mark (Kim) Bagnoli, all of Austintown, Ohio; three sisters, Carol Poole of Galveston, Texas, Corinne Henry of Austintown, Ohio and Enid Davey of Clearwater, Florida and five grandchildren, Brittany (Chris) Joseph of Diamond, Ohio, Don Ellis of Buckeye, Arizona, Austin (Jodi Rucker) Bagnoli of Austintown, Ohio, Madison Bagnoli of Struthers, Ohio and Stephanie Yasechko of Atlanta, Georgia.



Preceded in death are her parents; sisters, Ida Donaldson and Joyce Ann Davey; brothers, Hobart Davey and Junior Davey; brother-in-law, Albert Bagnoli; sister-in-law, Dorothy Bagnoli and her beloved Doberman, Mercedes, that traveled the country with her.



She will be remembered for her unconditional love and support for her family and most of all her grandchildren. She was the first one to selflessly open her arms to anyone in need.

The family we receive friends on Thursday, October 29 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, with a service to follow at 12:00 Noon.



Due to COVID19 we ask you wear a proper face covering and maintain a social distance from others.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: