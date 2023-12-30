LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Erkman passed away peacefully on Thursday December 28, 2023.

Mark was born on June 2, 1932, son of Milos and Julia Erkman of Youngstown, Ohio

Mark attended Wilson High School.

Mark ran the family business, Worker’s Tavern, with his two brothers until he retired in 1998. He was a member and held many office positions of Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church. He enjoyed volunteering for Bingo weekly at the church.

He also had a love for sports. His favorite teams were the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Guardians (Indians). He played on a bowling team and basketball team when he was younger.

He will be sadly missed by his children, Mark Erkman (Grace), of Spring, Texas and Tami Erkman-Bernardini (Dante) of Charleston, South Carolina and grandchildren, Nicolette Erkman of Dallas, Texas and Kristin Erkman of Austin, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane of 54 years; brothers, Sam, Steve, Pete, Nick and his sister, Mildred.

Friends may call on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 420 North Raccoon Road Youngstown, Ohio with a service starting at 11:30 am.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.vaschak-kirilafh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. 3100 Canfield Road- Youngstown, Ohio 44511, (330) 792-2357

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mark Erkman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.