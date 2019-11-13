Marion Kravec, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion (Patoray) Kravec, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Marion “Manka” was born July 14, 1930, in Greece the daughter of Naum Dimanoff and Helen Papadopolous. She came to Ohio at age three. She was of Macedonian decent.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and Victor George Beauty Academy.

She practiced as a cosmetologist and owned her own salon.

She loved painting ceramics, playing poker with her friends, going to Mountaineer, playing bingo and watching football. In her younger years, she enjoyed being out in the sun gardening and cooking, making homemade pizza, donuts and pasta. Marion treasured her children and grandchildren, embracing every moment with them! Family was her most precious gift and she would always listen and give back advice; especially to her grandchildren, whom she adored. She was often called “The Queen”.

Marion is survived by her children, Daniel (Bev) Patoray of New Middletown, Richard Patoray of Austintown, Maribeth (Nick) Pizzuto of New Middletown, Pamela (Bob) Singer of Altoona, Pennsylvania, David (Debra) Patoray of Boardman and John (Tiffany) Kravec of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren, Cindy (Dan), Rick (Katie), Matthew, Jessica, Alexandra, Nicolette, Lauren, Kristin, Justin, Jack, Nation, Joey, Michael, Christine, Noah and Anna and great-grandchildren, Madison and Gwendolynn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Dimanoff; sisters, Atina Ollinger and Dorothy Costantino; her first husband, Daniel Patoray and her most recent husband, John Kravec, Jr.

Family and friends may call 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown.

A private funeral service will be held.



