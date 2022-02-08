YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion ( Cooper) Alexander passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

She was born in Butler, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Albert Ross Cooper and Mary Maude (Murphey) Cooper.

She married Joseph Alexander October 9, 1948 and began her life as a wife and mother.

Marion was a member of the Christian Women’s Group.

She worked in retail for Sears, in the ladies wear at Southern Park Mall.

She enjoyed traveling, family gatherings and her Bible studies.

Marion is survived by her daughter, Kim Denise Korecki, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Alexander who passed in 2006; brothers, Willis H. Cooper, Ross A. Cooper and Clair Cooper; two sisters, Ruth I. Cooper Davis and Mildred E. Cooper Barringer and son-in-law, Michael N. Korecki, Jr.

A private service was held for family at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

Kim, Marion’s daughter, would like to thank Dr. Maged Awadalla and his staff for their kindness and always taking such good care of my mom. Also to the angels at Briarfield at Ashley Place who were just that “Angels” to my mom.

