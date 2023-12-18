YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Sulligan, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at the home of her daughter, Darlene, with whom she lived for the past seven months.



Marilyn was born on January 18, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Jack and Mary (Yourek)

Sulligan. Marilyn shared a birthday with her father, a prominent Mahoning County Democratic

Chairman for 25 years.



Marilyn attended Holy Name and Ursuline High School. She went on to graduate from the St.

Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in 1949.

As a registered nurse, Marilyn worked in many areas, such as, emergency, private duty, Woodside Hospital, and Assumption Village Nursing Home. She was most proud of becoming the first nurse at the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center, retiring after 25 years. While raising her children, Marilyn also worked at the Mahoning County Board of Elections.



Marilyn was a member of St. Christine Church since its establishment in 1954 and volunteered

her time as Eucharistic minister, RCIA Program sponsor and working the church festival.

She was also a member of the Catholic Nurses, Youngstown Maennerchor and the Eagles #3298.



Marilyn loved all holidays, especially Christmas. She loved baking, cooking and especially

decorating. She created many family traditions that are still being honored by the new

generations.



Marilyn leaves five children, Diann Abraham (Rick Jeren), Denise (John) Bowser, Darlene (Randy) Malleske, David (Wendy) DiBernardi and Dawn DiBernardi (Victor) Dickey; five grandchildren, Randy, Michael and Rick Malleske, Alyssa Carbon and David DiBernardi and nine

great-grandchildren, Aleah, Randy Michael, Jr., Gabriel, Maverick, Asher and Leila Malleske

and Joey, Gio and Lucia Carbon. She is also survived by her two sisters, Jacqueline Creque and

Peggy Lyon.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at

Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Raod, Youngstown, Ohio.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio with Father Bob England presiding.

Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.



