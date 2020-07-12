Mariann Chismar, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It’s never a goodbye, only a see you later. On July 2, 2020 Mariann Watters Chismar passed away after a five year battle with Alzheimer’s at Briarfield Manor.

Mariann was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Francis and Martha Stewart Watters on January 19, 1936.

She graduated from South High School, attended Youngstown State University and worked at the Youngstown Sheet and Tube offices and Board of Elections.

She married William J. Chismar on June 23, 1956 and shared 64 years of marriage and they raised three daughters, Kathleen, Patricia and Lori.

While raising her daughters she was very active at St. Joseph Church in Austintown, Ohio where she and her husband were founding members. She sang in the choir, taught CCD, Youth Ministry, received the Pope Pius X Award and enjoyed decorating the church.

Not only was she the best baker according to her grandson, Ryan, she was also an excellent seamstress and enjoyed traveling.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, William J. Chismar and daughters, Kathleen (Robert) Osiniak of Melbourne, Florida, Patricia (Anthony) Caizza of Palm Coast, Florida and Lori (John) Terlecki of Hudson, Florida. She also leaves granddaughter, Amanda Caizza (Steve) Folker and grandson, Ryan Osiniak; sister, Barbara Foisel Kulhman of Phoenix, Arizona; brother, John Watters of Dallas, Texas; brothers-in-law, Joseph Chismar of Poland, Ohio, Michael Chismar of Youngstown, Ohio, Jack (Betty) Chismar of Boardman, Ohio and Edward Chismar of Poland, Ohio along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Andrew) Stolar; brother-in-law, Anthony M. Chismar, Sr; sisters-in-law, Mary Pauline Chismar Kral, Nancy Chismar, Janie Chismar and Barbara Chismar; nephews, Edward Chismar and Edward Delbrugge and nieces, Nancy and Tammy Kral.

The family would like to thank Tammy Petrosky for her care for Mariann and for also helping William as well as Briarfield Manor Nurses and Staff and Crossroads Hospice.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service was held July 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Austintown, Ohio and Calvary Cemetery.

Prayers for the family are appreciated.

The family requests that donations be sent to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685 or The Alzheimer’s Association, 4214 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

